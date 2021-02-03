Rihanna and Greta Thunberg Show Support for Massive India Agricultural Protests

On Feb. 2, Rihanna tweeted an article about the protests, captioning it, “why aren’t we talking about this?!” The CNN article in question discusses how over the past weekend, India blocked internet service at protest sites. India's Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the internet was shut down “in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency,” as per CNN.

Darshan Pal, a leader from Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a coalition of more than 40 Indian farmers unions, believes the internet ban is unjust. "The government does not want the real facts to reach protesting farmers, nor their peaceful conduct to reach the world," Pal told CNN in a statement.

Rihanna’s tweet quickly went viral; while many on the side of the farmers thanked her for speaking out, the Indian government (and many people on the government’s side) heavily criticized Rihanna for getting involved.