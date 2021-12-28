Christmas Cards After Christmas: How to Dispose of Them Properly

Keeping non-recyclables out of the recycling bin is crucial to divert waste properly, and create less work for your local municipality.

"Christmas cards are a great way to send a message of love to family and friends during the festive season – especially after the COVID-19 pandemic has limited physical contact – but, once celebrations end, they can easily add to January waste," reads an article from Country Living titled 7 creative ideas for reusing and recycling Christmas cards.