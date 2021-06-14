Natural Ways to Get Rid of Ticks

With summer on its way, people starting to spend more time outdoors — and while we love a little extra vitamin D — folks are more likely to encounter ticks during the summer. Ticks feed on the blood of other creatures, and since they carry diseases like Lyme and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, getting bitten can be dangerous. Regardless of how tiny and worrisome these arachnids might be, we can show you how to get rid of ticks naturally, to ensure a safe summer.