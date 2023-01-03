Here's How to Properly Sterilize Jars for Canning

When it comes to making your own jams, jellies, and more, you're going to need an army of jars to go store it all in. Although it may seem like any old jar will do, they need to be sterilized appropriately for your foods to stay as fresh as possible and keep you safe.

Fortunately, sterilizing jars for canning doesn't have to be a long or drawn-out process. Here's how you do it and why you should.