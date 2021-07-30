DIY Tips for Making Your Own Composting Toilet

You can find urine separators and most of the supplies you’ll need including wood, buckets, PVC plumbing equipment, screws, and even some of the electric components for exhaust fans at most hardware stores. Believe us when we say that you will probably want some kind of exhaust or aeration in that bathroom space. A funnel will also work as a urine separator in a pinch. For solid waste, look for large, easy to maneuver buckets, and for liquid, try narrow jugs with handles.