Why Humans Couldn't Survive Without Bees

Bee population numbers have been in steady decline for the past several decades, and much of the fault for that decline lies with us. Yet, many people still believe that the plight of the bees is nothing to be concerned about. In their minds, bees are just another nuisance that might have to pay the cost if commerce is to survive. However, it's important to understand why bees are so important, as well as the ecological consequences that would happen if bees went extinct.