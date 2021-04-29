Will Greta Thunberg Go to College?

In 2019, Greta Thunberg was named TIME’s youngest Person of the Year in history. Thunberg, humble as ever, remained solely focused on her ongoing battle against climate change. After taking a year off from high school to promote the movement, the now 18-year old climate activist is back in school. With the fight for climate change more important than ever, is Greta Thunberg going to college , or will she shift her focus to full-time activism?

Is Greta Thunberg going to college?

When Greta Thunberg first decided to take a year off from school to fight for the climate, people were both shocked and impressed. Her parents, however, were supportive of the decision, and her father even accompanied her on her boat journey across the Atlantic Ocean. Thunberg made great use of her time off, attending protests, climate summits, making speeches, and being the subject of multiple documentaries to help raise awareness for the climate emergency.

My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to finally be back in school again! pic.twitter.com/EKDzzOnwaI — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 24, 2020

The climate activist has openly stated much she loves school, and she even tweeted that it felt "so great to finally be back in school again!" when she returned in August 2020, following her sabbatical. That month, she would have began her senior year, but due to her gap year, she is presumably currently in her junior year of high school.

That said, it appears that Thunberg has yet to openly address the topic of college. Based on an interview in People, it appears as though Thunberg’s fight for the climate is far from over. She believes that the time to act is now, and that given the timeframe, everything else will have to wait until the crisis has passed.

Not to mention, Thunberg has no problem with skipping school — she spent countless Fridays over the past few years playing hooky, instead protesting as part of Fridays for Future. All that being said, it is likely that she will defer from college to focus on activism — but it also wouldn't be a huge surprise if the studious teenager does opt to attend university, which she would presumably start in the fall of 2022.

