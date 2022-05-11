Goop Criticized for Launching "The Diapér," a Grossly Overpriced, Gemstone-Studded Publicity Stunt

UPDATE, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 9:15 p.m. ET: A representative from goop reached out to Green Matters on Wednesday night, letting us know that the goop diapers are “not really for sale.” The product was announced to start “a conversation about how much diapers cost,” as diapers are taxed as a luxury good in 33 states. “The Diapér is a fake product meant to shine a light on a real problem,” Gwyneth Paltrow stated in a video shared with Green Matters.

The stunt was actually pulled off in partnership with Baby2Baby, and goop is encouraging people to donate to the nonprofit, which will use the money for advocacy efforts, to help with the formula shortage, and more.