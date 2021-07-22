4 Unusual Benefits of Eating Goji Berries

Like seaweed, matcha, and chia seeds, goji berries seem to have grown in popularity over the past few years. The current take is that these tiny fruits are another in a long line of superfoods and that they possess the capability to support immune function, regulate blood glucose, and even reverse the aging process to a degree.

But are the health benefits of goji berries really as miraculous as everyone seems to think, or are their curative powers the result of false advertising?