Geoengineering: How It Works and How It Can Help Fight Climate Change

Though the majority of people are only just beginning to understand the severity of our current climate situation, the dangers posed by climate change have prompted scientists to find unique solutions to the problem. Geoengineering represents a new type of climate intervention that has the potential of reducing the effects of climate change. But what are some examples of geoengineering ? And how exactly can geoengineering help us fight the climate crisis?

According to Geoengineering Monitor , climate geoengineering refers to a series of large-scale schemes meant to enact positive change on the oceans, soils, and atmosphere most affected by climate change. The problem is, current geoengineering practices only offer temporary solutions for things like solar radiation management, earth radiation management, and carbon dioxide removal.

What are some examples of geoengineering?

Most geoengineering solutions focus on redistributing heat and solar radiation. They either attempt to remove it from the atmosphere or keep it out. There are three main examples of geoengineering being used today, according to Geoengineering Monitor.

Solar radiation management (SRM) is all about reflecting solar radiation back into space via satellite orbiting mirrors, scientifically modified stratocumulus clouds made of seawater, and sulfates sprayed into the atmosphere. There are also plans to plant more plants or make more ice for the same reflective purposes.

Earth radiation management (ERM) is a little different. Instead of trying to reflect heat away from the planet, ERM works by forcing excess planetary heat out into space. This is apparently accomplished by manipulating a certain type of cirrus cloud to become thinner, thereby allowing the heat to rise up and out of Earth’s atmosphere.

Carbon dioxide removal (CDR) is perhaps the most interesting of all current geoengineering methods and one of the most science-fictiony. Thanks to deforestation and fossil fuels, excess carbon is one of the biggest contributors to climate change. To remove this CO2, scientists are hoping to plant mechanical forests full of artificial trees and/or seed the ocean with iron pellets in order to encourage plankton blooms.

