Flavored Nutritional Yeast Just Dropped, and It's About to Rock Your Kitchen (Exclusive)

Once you try cooking with nutritional yeast, you’ll never want to step foot in another kitchen that isn't fully stocked with the magical, golden ingredient. Often referred to as “nooch,” these deactivated, dried yeast flakes add a cheesy, nutty, umami flavor to anything they're sprinkled into or on, whether it’s a soup, pasta dish, dairy-free cheese sauce, or even popcorn.

And now, a new noochy product is here to make things even tastier: flavored nutritional yeast.