Despite Fervent Denials, Exxon Knew About Climate Change All Along

Several years ago, a dreadful, though not wholly unexpected secret began to be revealed all across the internet. It was a secret more than half a century in the making. The gist was this: Exxon knew about climate change and its effects far sooner than it let on.

Perhaps more important than the deception itself was the fact that Exxon’s ensuing campaign to cast doubt, shift responsibility, defraud investors, and mislead the public would cost subsequent generations decades of lost time in the uphill battle against climate change. The question is, what, if anything, can be done about it?

What is ExxonKnew?

The #ExxonKnew movement is fairly recent in terms of recognition, but its core beliefs harken back to a secret that’s more than four decades old. The theory is that for the past 50-plus years, Exxon has known about the effects that its petroleum products would have on the climate and has worked to keep that knowledge secret.

According to the official ExxonKnew campaign website, Exxon has achieved this by contributing millions of dollars to politicians and think tanks so that this information could be suppressed. If that weren’t enough, those same bribed officials were tasked with promoting doubt and spreading misinformation about the cause of the problem, the scope, and the reality of how much danger we are actually in because of our continued use of fossil fuels.

In many ways, this type of behavior is to be expected. After all, gas companies have been misleading us and passing the buck in terms of environmental responsibility ever since they coined the term “carbon footprint” back in 2005. According to Mashable, BP first used the term in one of its ad campaigns as a way to push the blame for the climate crisis onto the consumer, rather than the on the corporations who provided the oil itself. It worked so well that many people still use the term colloquially today.

Source: Getty Images