How Make Your Home Smell Like a Winter Wonderland This Holiday Season

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, or simply the winter solstice, there's truly nothing better than cozying up to your favorite holiday movie, sipping cocoa, and enjoying the chilly weather. And to add to the wintry ambiance, there are several eco-friendly ways to make your house smell like Christmas, from sustainable candles to incense — and we promise none of them come with any nasty toxins that will harm you, your pets, your kids, or the planet.