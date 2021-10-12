Vroom, Vroom — These Vegan Motorcycle and Accessory Companies Are ~Hot~

Motorcycle culture largely revolves around leather — the durable material not only makes for seats that last a long time, but it's also the base for jackets, gloves, and other accessories used to block off the wind (all while, let's face it, looking totally badass). But these days, not all motorcycle companies rely on the animal-derived material. In fact, there are a handful of vegan motorcycle companies that provide plant-based riders with bikes and accessories, sans the animal abuse.

Leather-free motorcycles are better.

Although finding a completely vegan motorcycle sounds like a difficult task, it's actually quite easy. According to PETA Asia, parts of a motorcycle that aren't always vegan include the seat and any saddle bags, which are often made from genuine leather as opposed to synthetic materials. And even though a motorcycle without leather isn't considered "traditional," a vegan motorcycle is actually better for several reasons — the first being environmental.

In addition to hurting animals, leather production has an extremely high environmental impact. Raising cows for leather requires quite a bit of land, water, and food. These cows emit large amounts of methane through their gas, and their waste pollutes the air and waterways. The tanning agents used to treat the leather are also considered to be human carcinogens, which ultimately prevent the material from ever biodegrading.

Additionally, non-leather motorcycles are better for the rider, because vinyl seats are more durable than chemically-treated leather, and they can hold their shape more easily according to PETA. Vinyl is also better against snow and rain, which means it will ultimately last you longer. PETA recommends simply doing your research when you're looking to buy a bike, because most motorcycle companies these days offer vinyl seat and saddle options.