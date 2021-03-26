Earth Hour 2021: Activities to Honor the Planet in the Dark

Every April 22, planet-loving individuals from around the world celebrate Earth Day. But about a month earlier, those ~in the know~ celebrate Earth Hour: A 60-minute break from the technicolor day-to-day that most of us are all too familiar with.

If you’re curious about celebrating Earth Hour 2021, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the holiday, when to celebrate, and Earth Hour activities to keep you busy in the dark.