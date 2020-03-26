Earth Hour 2020: How to Participate From Home

Founded in Sydney in 2007 by the World Wildlife Fund, Earth Hour is an annual period of 60 minutes where people across the planet are encouraged to shut off their lights "to show their steadfast commitment to protecting nature." Every year, millions of people in more than 180 countries participate in Earth Hour, either by shutting off the lights or attending a local event.

With the coronavirus keeping many of us quarantined at home, Earth Hour is advising everyone to participate digitally this year. At 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, shut off your lights. If you want to take things a small step further, read on for the three ways Earth Hour suggests we all take part.