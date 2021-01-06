A Democratic Senate Would Be Groundbreaking for the Climate

The nail-biter runoff election for Georgia’s two Senate seats has all eyes on Peach State, as the results will determine which political party will gain control of the Senate. As of Wednesday, Jan. 6, the Democratic Rev. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, and Democrat Jon Ossoff is inching closer to beating Republican incumbent David Perdue.

Democrats gaining control of the Senate would change the American political landscape — but what will a blue Senate mean for the climate?