BP President David Lawler: What You Need to Know

Before coming to BP, Lawler worked as the CEO of Chesapeake Energy from 2013 until early 2021, as reported by The Oklahoman. There, he made a salary of $15.4 million, making him Oklahoma's highest-paid CEO, according to data coordinated by the Associated Press and Equilar, as shared by a local CBS affiliate.

Lawler's salary at BP has not been revealed, but it's likely that he's making upwards of $15.4 million annually, considering he came into his role at BP with eight years of CEO experience, and because BP is a larger company than Chesapeake Energy.