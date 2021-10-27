The American Petroleum Institute’s Greed-Driven Agenda Is Making Climate Change Worse

Originally established in 1919, the API’s official position is that it speaks for the U.S. oil and gas industry.

The API states that its mission is to "promote safety across the industry" — however, over the past few decades, there have been numerous incidents, evidence, and studies, that this industry is far from safe. Burning fossil fuels causes immense emissions and pollution, it's a top source of global heating and the climate crisis, it has negative health impacts on people all around the world, and so much more.