The Climate Disinformation Hearing Aims to Expose Lies Told by Major Fossil Fuel Companies

For decades, major fossil fuel companies like Exxon, Chevron, Shell, and BP have been able to operate with near-impunity and minimum transparency, all while simultaneously dealing incalculable damage to the environment. If U.S. lawmakers have anything to say about it, however, that time is now over. An upcoming climate disinformation hearing will determine the extent of these companies’ indiscretions and may finally find them accountable for their environmentally-destructive actions, and complicity in the climate crisis.