Are We Actually Saving Sea Turtles by Cutting Our Plastic Six Pack Rings?

If you're 21 or older, you've likely purchased a six pack of beer from a bodega or gas station at some point in your life. And unless it came in glass bottles, chances are you removed and cut the plastic can rings, aka the yokes, immediately before tossing them in the trash.

This is an extremely common practice that's been around for decades. It's unclear where exactly it originated, but many of us slice 'em up to supposedly save sea turtles, as well as other marine animals, from getting stuck.