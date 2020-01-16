We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Cosmetics Tested on Animals Are Now Prohibited to Sell in California — With a Few Exceptions

Remember when 2020 felt like lightyears away, and it seemed like all the legislation set go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020 would never actually happen? Well, now that 2020 is actually here, a few exciting and progressive bills have finally become law. One such bill is the California Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, which prohibits the sale of cosmetics and personal hygiene products that are tested on animals after Jan. 1, 2020. As it usually goes with animal protection bills, there are a slew of exceptions to the law — but it's still a big step towards protecting animals.

Former California Gov. Jerry Brown actually signed the bill into law in September 2018, after the California State Assembly unanimously voted to pass it. The law, which was introduced as Senate Bill No. 1249, makes it "unlawful for a manufacturer to import for profit, sell, or offer for sale in this state, any cosmetic, as defined, if the cosmetic was developed or manufactured using an animal test that was conducted or contracted by the manufacturer, or any supplier of the manufacturer, on or after January 1, 2020, except as specified."