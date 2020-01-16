Remember when 2020 felt like lightyears away, and it seemed like all the legislation set go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020 would never actually happen? Well, now that 2020 is actually here, a few exciting and progressive bills have finally become law. One such bill is the California Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, which prohibits the sale of cosmetics and personal hygiene products that are tested on animals after Jan. 1, 2020. As it usually goes with animal protection bills, there are a slew of exceptions to the law — but it's still a big step towards protecting animals.