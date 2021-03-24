Biden May Allocate $1 Trillion to Fighting Climate Change, Under Proposed Economic Plan

With the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan out of the way, the Biden team is reportedly turning to another time-sensitive crisis: climate change. https://t.co/5q2BCFv4IF

The package's second bill focuses on “human infrastructure” — specifically, it will finance a series of programs to help people in need, including education programs for students, workers, and mothers. It will also increase health insurance subsidies for Americans with low-to-middle incomes, and designate tax credits to reduce childhood poverty, as per The Times.

For this $3 trillion package to go into effect, not only does Biden have to officially sign off, but so does Congress. And even though both the Senate and House of Representatives currently have (narrow) Democratic majorities, NBC News reports that the White House is already anticipating not getting enough Republican support , and the bill not being approved by Congress.

One potential solution would be breaking the bill down into smaller pieces of legislation, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Neil Bradley said, as per The Times. And according to NBC News, some White House staffers and Democratic Congresspeople are reportedly already working on doing just that.

Whether or not this bill passes, it’s significant that such a massive bill targets climate change — while also working to create jobs, support the economy, and benefit Americans in need.