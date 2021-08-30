The Climate Pledge: How the World's Elite Are Promising to Solve the Climate Crisis

Despite the “best efforts” of many world leaders, businesses continue to produce untold amounts of CO2 and greenhouse gases that are warming the planet faster than science or governments can curtail. Fortunately, it seems that business owners like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos are beginning to see the writing on the melting glacier and are beginning to take steps to minimize their environmental impact. But what is The Climate Pledge , and how does it actually work?

Started in 2019, The Climate Pledge was the brainchild of Amazon and Global Optimism . The pledge is a commitment that companies can make to reduce emissions enough that they can be considered net zero in the next few years. According to NBC News , the point of this is to reduce the number of greenhouse gases created by businesses, in particular, rather than individuals.

Why would companies want to sign The Climate Pledge?

According to Perillion, the companies that have already taken The Climate Pledge have done so as a means of publicly declaring their commitment to stopping climate change alongside their peers. Amazon, PepsiCo, and Visa are some of the hundred or so companies to have done so.

Of course, most business owners like Jeff Bezos understand that it's more than just their company’s reputation that’s at stake here. Governments and investors are beginning to realize the reality of the climate crisis. Simply put, no Earth is bad for business. The global economy, nay, society itself, cannot survive the potential destruction that would be wrought by steadily increasing global temperatures.

Investors, in particular, are keenly interested in seeing how profitable companies can be in the low-carbon economy of the future. If companies take the pledge and succeed in minimizing their environmental impact by lowering carbon emissions, it will prove to the banks, the world governments, and the people that such a thing is possible.

