NYC's Climate Clock Shows How Much Time the Planet Has Left

If you were to ask Golan and Boyd, they would tell you that the clock is meant to symbolize the fact that there is still time. Even now, many countries are adopting renewable energy and shifting away from fossil fuels, new technology is helping businesses and agriculture to become more sustainable, and millions of people are fighting to change the polluting norms created during the Industrial Revolution. We need to move fast if we want to turn back the clock, and fortunately, there is still time to do so.