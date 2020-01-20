We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
plastic-china-1579542758787.jpg
Source: TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

China Is Rolling Out Single-Use Plastic Bans

On Jan. 1, 2018, China stopped importing almost all plastic waste from other countries, after decades of being the world's dumping ground for trash. And now, two years later, the country is ramping up initiatives to decrease plastic pollution by announcing bans on a variety of single-use plastic items.

China's National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment published a document outlining the new regulations this week, according to China Daily. As the news outlet reported, stores and restaurants located in capital cities will have to significantly restrict single-use plastic bags by the end of 2020, and across the rest of the country by 2022. Then by the end of 2025, there will be a total ban on single-use plastic bags.  