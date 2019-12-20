TeamTrees Hits $20 Million Goal to Help Reforest the Earth

View this post on Instagram

#TeamTrees, we did it!⁣ ⁣ 20 million trees - in less than two months - is an incredible accomplishment and it belongs to all of us. ⁣ ⁣ Whether you donated, created content, or simply told your friends about #TeamTrees, this win is yours.⁣ ⁣ Remember this feeling when you have a goal that people tell you isn't realistic. Remember this when you're in need of some hope. Remember that #TeamTrees started from zero.⁣ ⁣ Right now, celebrate! 20 million more trees will live on the earth because of us, #TeamTrees. @arbordayfoundation will plant and care for them. Each of those trees is a step forward.⁣ ⁣ If you're just hearing about #TeamTrees now, as we hit 20 million, you're not too late to join the team. $1 plants one tree at TeamTrees.org Let's keep going!⁣ ⁣ ⁣ #TeamTrees @mrbeast @markrober @youtube @arbordayfoundation #forthetrees #ForTreebeard#treelove #treestagram #20millionTrees #20MillionTreesForThe2020s