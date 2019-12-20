Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
#TeamTrees Hits $20 Million Goal to Help Reforest the Earth

Less than two months after setting a goal to raise $20 million, #TeamTrees has hit its target — with nearly two weeks to spare. Headed by popular YouTuber MrBeast and in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation, #TeamTrees will use the money donated to plant $20 million trees. 

MrBeast and his posse of YouTuber pals announced the project in a YouTube video in late October. The crew started out by planting 2,000 trees with the help of fans from their area who volunteered to help plant the trees. However, MrBeast quickly realized that planting 20 million trees by Jan. 1 (to celebrate having hit 20 million YouTube subscribers earlier this year) was out of his reach without seriously scaling up the project.