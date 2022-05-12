Non-Toxic, Sustainable Car Seats That Grow With Your Little One

So unfortunately, buying a used car seat at the thrift store is a no-no, even though we usually recommend shopping secondhand over buying anything new. Safety should be the No. 1 priority when it comes to shopping for a car seat, and even if you do not have access to a car seat that is certified free of PFAS and FRs, you should of course always use a car seat when driving with a baby or child until they are 4 feet 9 inches tall and weigh at least 80 pounds.