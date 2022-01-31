From Breathtaking Views to Over-the-Top Amenities — Check out These Unique Airbnb Treehouses in the U.S.

If you're looking for a super unique experience that lets you immerse yourself in nature, but is still close enough to popular attractions, check out the Meadowlark Treehouse in Columbia Falls, Mont.

You and your guests will have the best of both worlds when you book this Airbnb. Situated within a private 5-acre forest, this treehouse is secluded enough that you'll enjoy a lot of quiet time. But, if you're looking to check out some great restaurants, Whitefish and Columbia Falls are just minutes away by car. Plus, if you're looking for a bit of adventure, check out Glacier National Park is just 30 minutes away.

With a full master suite, a full kitchen, and a gorgeous deck to enjoy your morning coffee, this is a trip that you'll remember forever.

Check out the Meadowlark Treehouse here.