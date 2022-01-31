From Breathtaking Views to Over-the-Top Amenities — Check out These Unique Airbnb Treehouses in the U.S.By Gabrielle Bernardini
Jan. 31 2022, Published 11:09 a.m. ET
In the last few years, travel lovers have been searching for unique experiences when planning their next vacation. Whether it's staying in a tiny home, glamping, or wandering around the U.S. in a converted sprinter van, people are forgoing the fancy hotels and their amenities to try out once-in-a-lifetime Airbnb stays.
While you may have searched for typical modern homes while scrolling through the app, Airbnb also features unique homes. When planning your next adventure, trade a typical house or apartment for a treehouse.
Treehouses have become extremely popular among couples, families, or an individual looking for a quiet solo trip. From decked-out modern treehouses to one featuring llamas casually roaming the property — check out the best Airbnb treehouses in the U.S.
The Wildflower Treehouse
This romantic-rustic South Carolina treehouse is the perfect escape for a couple who is looking to relax and reconnect with nature. With a canopy-style bed, fireplace, a wall of windows that overlooks the trees, a full bathroom, and an outdoor shower, it's easy to understand why so many guests immediately fall in love with this treehouse.
Check out The Wildflower Treehouse at Bolt Farm Charleston here.
Meadowlark Treehouse at Montana Treehouse Retreat
If you're looking for a super unique experience that lets you immerse yourself in nature, but is still close enough to popular attractions, check out the Meadowlark Treehouse in Columbia Falls, Mont.
You and your guests will have the best of both worlds when you book this Airbnb. Situated within a private 5-acre forest, this treehouse is secluded enough that you'll enjoy a lot of quiet time. But, if you're looking to check out some great restaurants, Whitefish and Columbia Falls are just minutes away by car. Plus, if you're looking for a bit of adventure, check out Glacier National Park is just 30 minutes away.
With a full master suite, a full kitchen, and a gorgeous deck to enjoy your morning coffee, this is a trip that you'll remember forever.
Check out the Meadowlark Treehouse here.
Atlanta Alpaca Treehouse in the Bamboo Forest
Escape the big city and head to the Atlanta Alpaca Treehouse in the Bamboo Forest, which has been featured on Netflix’s World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals and Love is Blind.
This treehouse has all of the amenities of a small apartment — with the added bonus of llamas roaming the property! With turn-of-the-century pieces and loads of architectural antiques, the Atlanta Alpaca Treehouse is pure magic.
Check out the Atlanta Alpaca Treehouse in the Bamboo Forest here.
The Extraordinary Treehouse
If you're looking for a place to escape the city with your friends or family, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom treehouse just outside of Dallas, Tex.
This unique home blends "Bauhaus contemporary with warm rustic elegance." A highlight of this property — aside from the jungle-esque views — is the porch and indoor fireplace.
Check out The Extraordinary Treehouse here.
Sanctuary, Treehouses of Serenity
Step inside this fairytale treehouse, and watch the sunset over the mountains in Asheville, N.C. Complete with a full kitchen, bathroom, balcony, and breathtaking views, this is the treehouse of your dreams.
Check out the Treehouses of Serenity here.
Treehouse in the Woods
Even Mickey Mouse would be impressed!
If you're vacationing in Disney World, skip the expensive resorts and check out this unique stay. Located in Kissimmee, but still far enough away from the crowds, this bungalow escape is surrounded by trees. Though you're completely immersed in nature, this treehouse has all of the same amenities of any great hotel.
Check out the Treehouse in the Woods here.
