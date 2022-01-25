9 Firestarter Gadgets to Ensure Your Summer Campfires Are Top-Notch

It's only January, and we're already starting to concoct those summer 2022 plans. And although admittedly, we love staying in an eco-friendly Airbnb, cabin, or a low-key hotel, absolutely nothing can surpass a camping trip.

That said, camping is significantly easier than it used to be — newer tents are easier to pitch, sleeping bags have become increasingly more compact, and these firestarter gadgets streamline the campfire building process. Soggy matches are no longer our only option.