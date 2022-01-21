These All-Inclusive Vegan Resorts Will Take Your Tropical Vacation to the Next Level

These All-Inclusive Vegan Resorts Will Take Your Tropical Vacation to the Next LevelBy Sophie Hirsh
Jan. 21 2022, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
For vegan foodies, the best part of traveling is the food — as long as you’re in a city with exciting vegan food, of course. And the good news is, more and more resorts and hotels have started catering to vegans in recent years. There are even some all-inclusive vegan resorts and vegan hotels out there, such as the Mother Earth Vegan Hotel in Costa Rica.
When exploring new cities, looking for incredible vegan food is always fun. But sometimes, you just want to kick back for a few days at a resort, and feel confident knowing that a vegan menu is always at your fingertips. So, here’s a look into just a few of the amazing all-inclusive vegan resorts and vegan hotels around the world.
Mother Earth Vegan Hotel
Mother Earth Vegan Hotel is located in a quiet residential neighborhood of Tamarindo, Costa Rica, just a short walk from Tamarindo Beach, restaurants, shops, and more. Mother Earth Vegan Hotel is a vegan and eco-conscious boutique hotel, with a fully plant-based poolside restaurant called Off The Grid. The restaurant is open all day, and offers a seasonal menu, currently featuring options like Mushroom Ceviche, Canellonni Primavera, and Lava Cake.
Mother Earth Vegan Hotel also has a rooftop yoga and healing studio, where you can take a yoga classic while enjoying a view of Tamarindo. Additionally, all 14 hotel rooms feature original paintings by artist Ambrosius Udael. Rooms seem to range from $250 to $700 per night, depending on the room size and when you stay.
Palmaïa, The House of AïA
In Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya, Mexico, you’ll find Palmaïa, The House of AïA, an all-inclusive resort that follows a planet-first and plant-based-first approach. The resort’s food offerings are primarily vegan (selections include a watermelon poke bowl and smoked-carrot toast) but the chef does offer a few non-vegan options at each meal. All amenities offered in rooms and on-site are cruelty-free and animal-free, from the personal care products to the furniture.
The all-inclusive fee covers all-you-can-eat food, room service, and drinks; a kid’s center and activities; a fitness center; pool and beachside service; a bike sharing service; paddleboarding; nature-focused holistic and healing experiences that are based on ancestral practices; and more.
There’s also a cruelty-free spa on-site (for an additional fee). Additionally, The House of AïA does not use single-use plastic bottles on site; instead, guests are given reusable water bottles to refill throughout their stay. Prices start at around $940 per night for two adults.
Villa Vegana
Villa Vegana, located in Selva, Mallorca, Spain, describes itself as a “vegan paradise.” The hotel is inside of a preserved 15th-century manor house, and has just four double rooms and four suites. The villa is entirely vegan, and the on-site restaurant offers a variety of foods of all different cuisines, such as the Ahi Tuna Poke, Vegan Poached Eggs, and Smørrebrød.
The hotel features a panoramic view of the Tramuntana Mountains, a pool on-site, there are free roaming animals on the property (including pigs!), and the hotel is dog-friendly. Rates start at around €140 ($159 USD) per night, which includes free vegan breakfast every morning.