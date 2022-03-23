‘Bad Vegan’ Chef Nikki Bennett on What Really Went Down at Pure Food and Wine (Exclusive)

The new No. 1 Netflix docuseries Bad Vegan left its viewers hungry to learn more about vegan chef Sarma Melngailis and her downfall, propelled by her mysterious and scheming husband Anthony Strangis, aka Shane Fox.

Melngailis has already publicly shared a few of the issues she took with the way Bad Vegan portrayed the story — but Chef Nikki King Bennett, who was the head chef of Pure Food and Wine when all the drama went down, tells us that she found the docuseries to be “accurate,” at least to her personal “experience at that time.”