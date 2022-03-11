Sarma Melngailis Went Celebrity Chef to 'Vegan Fugitive' — Where Is She Now?

In February 2022, Melngailis posted on Instagram that she's working on a podcast, though it's unclear if she's being interviewed for one, or if she's starting her own.

"My set up on floor in quietest corner I could find while away from home to do one podcast, the only one I felt made sense for now," the caption reads. As of now, Melngailis hasn't posted any update as to one the podcast will be out, but she did promise her followers an update.