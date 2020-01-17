We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Are Tiny Homes Safe?

Tiny homes are more than just totally trendy right now. They require less resources — energy, electricity, and water – and so are therefore considered to have more sustainable benefits than your traditional energy-sucking home. Plus, some people even believe that they could be the key to ending homelessness in the United States.

According to the International Code Council, a tiny home is any small home that is 400 square feet or less. (They can even be as small as 60 square feet.) As tiny homes become more and more popular — especially as colossal student debt prohibits many millennials from becoming homeowners — they have kind of taken on new life. (Side note: Did you know 89 percent of tiny homeowners have less debt than the average American? Sixty percent have absolutely no debt, while 55 percent of tiny homeowners possess more savings than others.) Tiny homes have become anything and everything tiny homeowners can imagine them to be. They can be on wheels, drivable, or stagnant with a permanent foundation; they can have outdoor, porch-like areas, or even a pop-out.