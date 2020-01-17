Are Tiny Homes Safe?

Zoning regulations vary, which is why if you’re interested in living in a tiny home, contacting your personal zoning department is in your best interest. Your zoning department will be able to tell you all the specific zoning laws and regulations that will impact your build. That being said, there are a few regulations that are pretty much standard across the board, according to Tiny House Society . Keep reading to find out which safety features are usually standard in tiny homes across the United States.

Bathrooms

In all tiny homes, one bathroom — separated from the other rooms in the house — is required.

Emergency exit point

While there is no minimum requirement for how many windows a tiny home has to have, a tiny home — as do all homes — must have at least one other emergency exit point other than the main entry and exit point.

Minimum ceiling height

Common spaces must have a minimum ceiling height of 6 feet, 8 inches. Bathroom spaces must have a minimum ceiling height of 6 feet, 4 inches.

Stairs

Stairs are actually required — or it can be some type of ladder — in order for occupants to reach lofted areas inside the tiny home.

Utilities

There are no specific utilities that a tiny home, federally, is required to have. In fact, many tiny homeowners opt out of certain utilities in order to live a more sustainable lifestyle, utilize less energy, and reduce their electric bill. Some alternative utilities that could do this include composting toilets, solar-powered energy, lack of running water, and more.