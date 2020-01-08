We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Home > Sustainable Living
where-are-tiny-homes-legal-1578512421010.jpg
Source: iStock

What States Allow Tiny Homes and Where Are Tiny Homes Illegal?

By

If you’ve made the decision to go tiny, then chances are you’re well-versed in the sustainable benefits of tiny homes and how some people even think tiny homes could be the key to solving homelessness in the U.S. You’ve probably run into some conflicting notions regarding the legality of tiny homes as well. While tiny houses are indeed legal throughout the U.S., there are many different laws governing tiny homes that vary by state, city, and town.

According to the Tiny House Society, some areas are more tiny home-friendly than others. If you’re looking for a specific place to park your tiny home, you likely want to go to one of those tiny home-friendly places. Each state, city, or town may have its own building codes and regulations that impacts tiny homeowners. Most areas require that a tiny home have a minimum ceiling height of 6-feet-4-inches in bathrooms and 6-feet-8-inches in common areas, for safety. Most tiny homes must also have an emergency exit, a staircase or ladder that leads to any lofted spaces, and one separate bathroom minimum.