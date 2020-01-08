What States Allow Tiny Homes and Where Are Tiny Homes Illegal?

Tiny homes are very welcome in Texas, which is home to Spur, Texas, the tiny house capital of America. (Literally: Spur declared itself that in 2014.) Local representatives in Spur did away with nearly all zoning regulations in an effort to be tiny home accessible. Tiny homeowners must submit their tiny house design for approval; they’re also required to connect to the electrical grid, water supply, and sewage system, and if their house is on wheels, place the home on concrete foundation. (This is because tornadoes are common in Texas.) Tiny home regulations vary depending on the city or town, but other areas like Fort Worth, Breckenridge, and Austin remain exceptionally tiny home friendly.

Other cities that are tiny home-friendly include Fresno, Calif., Walsenburg, Colo., and Brevard, N.C.