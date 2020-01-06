What to Do With Wire Hangers (Can You Recycle?)

When searching “what to do with wire hangers,” you’ll find a lot of articles about all the creative ways a person can upcycle wire hangers. But what if you don’t want to upcycle wire hangers? What if, alternatively, all you want to do is get rid of them?

Tons of people want to know if wire hangers are recyclable, and if so, where can they be recycled? and how? Wire hangers are not as popular anymore, what with sturdier, plastic reiterations of hangers becoming more popular in recent years. (Or, hey, if you live a zero-waste lifestyle, there’s always wood hangers!)