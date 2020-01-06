We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
What to Do With Wire Hangers (Can You Recycle?)

When searching “what to do with wire hangers,” you’ll find a lot of articles about all the creative ways a person can upcycle wire hangers. But what if you don’t want to upcycle wire hangers? What if, alternatively, all you want to do is get rid of them?

Tons of people want to know if wire hangers are recyclable, and if so, where can they be recycled? and how? Wire hangers are not as popular anymore, what with sturdier, plastic reiterations of hangers becoming more popular in recent years. (Or, hey, if you live a zero-waste lifestyle, there’s always wood hangers!) 

Regardless, if you have a few laying around or a ton that you want to replace with sturdier options, it’s totally understandable that you’d want to get rid of your wire hangers and get rid of them safely and properly. After all, only 15 percent of the 10 billion plastic coat hangers that are produced annually ever get recycled. So, can wire hangers be recycled?

Can You Recycle Wire Hangers?

This may come as a surprise, but many recycling centers will not accept wire hangers as a recycled item. Most recycling machinery is not equipped to handle the material and shape of a wire hanger, so recycling options can be slim. However, that’s not to say that some places do not accept wire hangers as a recycling item.

According to Life Hacker, wire hangers can be put in the curbside recycling bin in New York City. The best way to ascertain whether your city or municipality accepts wire hangers in the recycling is to research online.