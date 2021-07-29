The Safest and Most Eco-Friendly Ways to Dispose of Cooking Oil

Everyone who cooks has their own way of disposing of cooking oil. Some stuff paper towels into a plastic bag and let them soak up the oil before tossing it in the trash, while others dump it down the drain. Some even toss it outside, in a continually scorched piece of dirt somewhere deep on their property. However, none of these methods are environmentally friendly, so we’re going to set the record straight with the best ways to dispose of cooking oil .

Let it cool.

The first thing to remember about disposing of cooking oil is that you can’t do anything with it when it’s still hot. No matter what type of cooking oil you’re using, make sure you let it cool before you handle it. This should not be something that we need to specify, but you might be surprised at how many people don’t know this.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only is cool oil safer in terms of handling, it’s also easier to work with. According to Green Citizen, putting your oil in the freezer until it solidifies will make it easier to transport. After that, you can put it into a non-breakable, sealable container and toss it in with your regular food waste.

Another way to render cooking oil a bit more solid and workable is to mix it with flour, sawdust, kitty litter, or some other absorbent material before sealing it up and throwing it away. Obviously, this method isn't ideal, as the more eco-friendly option is to recycle it.

Article continues below advertisement