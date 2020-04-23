A Zero-Waste Chef Shares His Most Unique Food Waste Tips for Quarantine

While you may want to cook enough to leave yourself leftovers, you don’t want to cook enough to feed you for four days straight — because no matter how yummy the dish, you’ll probably be sick of it by Day Three. La Manna says he polled his Instagram followers to find out which food they waste the most, and the top answer was rice.

To perfectly portion your rice, La Manna recommends using a mug to measure it (no measuring cups required!). An average mug is about one cup in size, which will give you enough rice for four portions, according to Max. (Of course, that depends on how much you eat, and if the rice is a side dish or the main course.)

And if you do wind up with too much rice, you can always freeze some — your future lazy self will thank you.