What Happens If You Put Used Coffee Filters Into the Compost? Here's What You Should Know

According to outlets like Green and Grumpy and Conserve Energy Future, most coffee filters can end up in the compost without causing further trouble, as they are typically made of paper. Unlike meat products and oil — which do not belong in your home compost bin — coffee filters will decompose, as will the coffee grounds attached to it.

Green and Grumpy advises against bleached coffee filters, urging consumers to err on the safe side and stick to unbleached coffee filters instead. Conserve Energy Future states that most coffee filters can go in the compost bin.