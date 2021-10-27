Here’s How to Incorporate Used Coffee Grounds Into Your Beauty Routine

There are so many rumors regarding what is and isn't good for your skin, but coffee is an all-natural ingredient you can easily try, risk-free. According to One Green Planet, coffee is an exfoliant . Brands like UpCircle Beauty have released coffee face scrubs, because it effectively scrubs off dead skin cells, revealing the healthy ones underneath. Likewise, it also supposedly brightens your skin — brands like Edible Beauty Australia have capitalized on this by including coffee in their formula.

Coffee even supposedly combats cellulite — although cellulite is generally genetic, permanent, (and also nothing to be ashamed of!), caffeine supposedly helps increase fat circulation, ultimately reducing the appearance of cellulite.

For any of these things, you can try already-existing products on the market, or instead, you can repurpose old grounds, if you're a coffee drinker. Even if it doesn't have a noticeable effect, it will probably leave your skin looking and smelling fresh.