Did Climate Change Cause Dinosaurs to Go Extinct?

For centuries, paleontologists have been trying to pin down what exactly caused the dinosaurs to go extinct. There are many theories. Some people believe that it was disease or geothermal activity. Others think it had to do with a 6-mile asteroid hitting the planet and causing widespread change across the Earth. Some people believe it was aliens. But modern theories seem to be flirting with the idea that perhaps climate change was responsible for killing the dinosaurs .

Did climate change kill the dinosaurs?

According to Forbes, climate change is most likely what ended up killing the dinosaurs. The question is, what caused the climate to change so drastically that it could mean the extinction of billions of living things? There are two working theories as to what caused the climate to change: the first has to do with a massive asteroid and the second is linked to the Earth itself.

There is ample scientific evidence that a 6-mile asteroid crash-landed off the coast of Mexico 66 million years ago, resulting in a massive shockwave and an impossible cloud of dust that blotted out the sun. At the same time, there is also proof that tens of thousands of ancient volcanoes were erupting in locations across the globe, spewing ash and volcanic gases into the atmosphere and similarly, blotting out the sun. In either case, it was bad news for the dinosaurs.

According to Dr. Alessandro Chiarenza, lead researcher at Imperial College in London, the asteroid is the more likely culprit. Asteroids have been known to cause things called impact winters. These catastrophic events can last for decades and likely resulted in the sudden, mass extinction of three-quarters of the plant and animal species on the planet.

The volcanic eruptions that Chiarenza and his colleagues have been wrestling with just didn’t have the strength to disrupt the ecosystem on a global scale. They could easily have rendered whole swaths of continents unlivable, but they would not have affected plants and animals half a world away.

