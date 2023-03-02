Home > Big Impact > News Source: RawsAlerts/Twitter Mysterious White Dust Falling From the Sky in West Virginia Has Been Identified By Sophie Hirsh Mar. 2 2023, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

When you see white dust falling from the sky, there are generally two possibilities for what it might be. The first is snow. The second is... confusing.

So when a mysterious white dust began falling from the sky in Maryland, West Virginia, and Virginia in late February, locals were left puzzled and concerned — and some even started spreading conspiracy theories about it. So what exactly was this white dust, and is it something to worry about? Keep reading for everything we know so far about this enigma.

White dust was seen falling from the sky in Maryland, West Virginia, and Virginia — and prompted some conspiracy theories.

As reported by The Daily Mail, on the night of Feb. 23, people across the three states reported seeing a strange, white, powdery substance falling from the sky, and collecting on cars. Many posted images and accounts about the white dust on Twitter and TikTok, as they struggled to identify what the powder could be.

Soon enough, people began spreading rumors that the powder was no accident nor force of nature. According to The Daily Mail, one person tweeted that their "friend saw a small plane dropping white dust this morning. Something weirds going on," while a TikTok user posted a video wondering if a "chemical attack" could be happening.

🚨#BREAKING Multiple reports of unknown White dust / Particles falling out of the sky ⁰⁰📌#WestVirginia | #Maryland ⁰⁰Currently Multiple people across West Virginia into Maryland area are reporting a (unknown white dust/film descending from the sky. Some local fire… https://t.co/k8MRFgtHXf pic.twitter.com/BBwIX5W80t — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 24, 2023

On Feb. 23, West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle Working Fires posted on Facebook that night that the state's Department of Environmental Protection "requested that anybody experiencing these issues call 911 immediately and have their local fire department respond. They also advise to shut doors and windows and avoid outdoors at this time as a common sense approach until it can be identified."

That same night, West Virginia's Hampshire County 911 Center posted the following message on Facebook: "If you are experiencing this heavy dust substance at your residence, and are concerned for your safety, per the office of emergency management, remain inside."

Reports of a “small plane dropping white powder so thick we couldn't see our neighbors house.” in the #WestVirginia #Maryland area. Multiple reports with pictures of cars coated in white dust particles. ➡️https://t.co/kzFkeRUnaO⬅️ #chemtrails #conspiracy #conspiracytheory pic.twitter.com/WdccLSvUJg — modern_shaman (@m0dernshaman) February 24, 2023

The next day, on Feb. 24, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) responded, and made it clear that the situation was being taken seriously. The department noted that it received reports late the night before about the white dust, and promptly sent inspectors to collect samples, in partnership with state and local agencies. And fortunately, the agency was able to identify the source.

So, what was this white dust?

On Feb. 27, the WVDEP revealed its findings: the dust was mostly just pollen. Yup. "The WVDEP has received final results from the dust samples collected in the Eastern Panhandle Friday, which indicate the material is predominantly pollen, with trace amounts of mineral matter," the agency announced.

UPDATE - Feb. 27, 2023: Final results from the dust samples collected Friday indicate the material is predominantly pollen, with trace amounts of mineral matter.



The samples were analyzed by WVU's Dept. of Geology and Geography and WVU's Shared Research Facility. https://t.co/Wy61b2zbzF — WV Dept. of Environmental Protection (@DEPWV) February 27, 2023

Three days prior, on Feb. 24, WVDEP stated that there were no shelter-in-place advisories for locals — despite reports the night prior that concerned citizens should shut their doors and remain inside.