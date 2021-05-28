Pollen Season Is an Annual Ordeal for Many, but How Long Does It Last?

If you have pollen allergies like me, then you know how irritating they can be. Itchy, watery eyes, runny nose, hives, coughing — allergy season is certainly no picnic. Perhaps the most annoying prospect of allergies is that they tend to hit just as the weather is becoming pleasant enough for us to spend time outdoors. This is because increases in temperature usually result in an uptick in pollen production. But if allergy season starts in early spring, how long does the pollen season last?