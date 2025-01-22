The Planets Will Align in 2025 — Understand the Spiritual Meaning of This Celestial Event Learn how to can catch this unlikely event. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 22 2025, 1:51 p.m. ET Source: NASA/Unsplash

You may have heard the saying, "when the stars align," once or twice in your life, but did you know that the planets aligning is a real thing that happens? The celestial event is a notable one, mostly because we'll never see all eight planets align in our lifetime.

That doesn't mean that the majority of the planets can't put up a pretty good effort to come together. So, when will the planets align in 2025? You'll have to keep reading to find out and to learn what that rare sight could mean for your cosmic and spiritual life.

Source: Cosmic Timetraveler/Unsplash

When will the planets align in 2025?

There's good news for space enthusiasts: multiple planets are expected to align several times in 2025. The year kicked off with a bit of a show for anyone lucky enough to have clear skies, when six planets in our solar system lined up on Jan. 21, 2025, according to USA Today.

If you missed the first alignment, you're in luck! The BBC says that seven planets will align in February. This lineup is said to include Mercury (which wasn't part of January's event), Neptune, Uranus, Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, and Venus. This event will take place on Feb. 28, 2025, and you should be able to see most of them without the aid of a telescope.

The BBC notes that you will likely need help to see Uranus and Neptune, which aren't as bright as the other planets. The event, aptly called a planetary parade, is extra interesting because the concept of the planets aligning has less to do with their actual position in space and more about how they appear to us Earthlings when we look up, according to the Live Science website.

Here's the spiritual meaning of the 2025 planetary alignment.

While the science behind the alignment is pretty interesting, the spiritual connection can mean a lot to those hoping to use these moments to change or understand their own lives. According to the What's Your Sign blog, planetary alignment is the perfect time to remind yourself that you can't rush anything in life and that things will happen when they're meant to. Whether that means watching the planets align or waiting for that big dream to finally come to fruition.

The blog also notes that this may be a good time for some folks to break through their imposed blocks and shake off anything holding them back. Lastly, it sounds like people who believe in the spiritual side of the alignment of the planets should consider what each planet included in the parade represents to see what those combined planets could symbolize for them.

How often do the planets align?

Seeing all of the planets in our solar system align is rare. According to Live Science it only happens once every 396 billion years! Getting to glimpse a large collection of planets lining up in the night sky, however, is a little more common. The planets can often appear in a line from Earth's vantage point, but what makes the January and February occasions so exciting is that they will look brighter, according to a NASA rep quoted by USA Today.