The Next Total Solar Eclipse Will Be Even Better Than the Last One

Not only will the 2024 eclipse cover more area than its predecessor, but it will also be significantly longer. According to Wyoming Stargazing, the 2017 eclipse’s totality went on for 2 minutes and 40.2 seconds; in 2024, totality will last as long as 4 minutes and 27 seconds in southwestern Texas — which just so happens to be where the eclipse will make its first contact with the U.S., at 1:27 p.m., as per Astronomy Magazine.