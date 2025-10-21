What Is the 996 Work Schedule and Why Has Silicon Valley Embraced Being Overworked? "There is no job on earth that I would work 12 hours a day, 6 days a week," By Jamie Bichelman Published Oct. 21 2025, 4:05 p.m. ET Source: Campaign Creators/Unsplash

While some employees are working remotely during normal hours, and as some government employees are experiencing joblessness due to the government shutdown, it appears that tech bros are working most people in their industry past their collective breaking points in Silicon Valley and other tech hubs. It's called the 996 work schedule, and it's reached various regions of the globe. If you haven't yet learned about the torturous 996 work schedule, prepare to be dismayed.

Article continues below advertisement

Fueled by ill-gotten ADHD medication and the toxic hustle culture that has become so disgustingly ubiquitous around far too many places around the world, the 996 work schedule is infecting workers who foolishly believe that if they work endless hours, their bosses will somehow reward their dedication. Let's explore the 996 work schedule, its origins, and why so many people are talking about this unique schedule that has taken some parts of the world by storm.

Source: LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

What is the 996 work schedule?

According to The New York Times, grinding through the 996 schedule refers to employees who work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week. As if that didn't immediately raise several red flags for you, perhaps this will: According to NPR, the 996 schedule, which originated in China, was eventually ruled by the country's Supreme People's Court in 2021 to be illegal.

Article continues below advertisement

"In recent years, several worker deaths have been linked to such schedules, which are common in the tech industry and in other sectors, such as logistics," according to the NPR report. The Internet is littered with heartbreaking stories of employees in China who regularly worked 300 hours or more in a single month, and eventually worked themselves to actual death.

@wired In an industry once known for cushy perks, some founders are now asking staff to commit to a 72-hour weekly schedule. You’re either in or you’re out. ♬ original sound - WIRED.COM

Article continues below advertisement

The 996 work schedule has poisoned Silicon Valley.

Perhaps hustle culture and grinding through long hours have always been part of Silicon Valley, but with the ubiquity of AI, The Washington Post reports that tech companies in New York and Silicon Valley have wholeheartedly embraced the 996 work schedule and only hire employees willing to meet or surpass those expected hours.

"Magnus Müller works around the clock, including Saturdays and Sundays. Sometimes that might mean starting at 7 a.m. until he goes to sleep at midnight or 1 a.m.," according to The Washington Post. "He wants the start-up to hire people 'addicted' to work." Indeed, Silicon Valley leaders are in a veritable arms race for AI supremacy, and that means "promoting hardcore culture as a way of life, pushing the limits of work hours," and maintaining "grind scores" to hold workers accountable.

Article continues below advertisement

@expertinterviewers Have you heard of 996? 996 is shorthand for a work schedule popularized in parts of China’s tech industry: 9am to 9pm, 6 days a week = 72 hours a week Here’s the thing… 996 doesn’t magically make productivity better. It just makes your turnover faster. Productivity isn’t about hours in the office - it’s about focus, creativity, and sustainability. Otherwise, you’re just trading quality for burnout which is a big red flag. #futureofwork #workhours #jobsearch #workplacetrends #work ♬ original sound - | Nikki Rossi |

"There is no job on earth that I would work 12 hours a day, 6 days a week, when I know advancements in tech mean we should be working half that. There is more to life," writes one TikTok user.