How the US Government Shutdown Is Creating Chaos in National Parks and What It Means for Visitors

Reportedly, over 9,000 park workers will be placed on furlough during the shutdown.

For the first time in almost seven years, a government shutdown in the United States has brought federal operations to a near standstill. The situation is even more concerning, as there is no clear resolution in sight at present. Beginning on October 1, 2025, the shutdown has also left the U.S. national parks without adequate funding, forcing the shutdown of several daily operations. From breathtaking landscapes to dense historical forests, these national parks attract countless tourists every year, making the current scenario a significant disruption for local economies. Local communities that are entirely dependent on park visitors are facing the hardest consequences of the shutdown.

A tourist in Yellowstone National Park. (Image Source: Getty Images | Mara Brandl)

The Department of the Interior announced that over 9,000 national park employees will be furloughed, and only emergency services will continue as part of a National Park Service Contingency Plan that is currently in effect. As reported by The Travel, parks are allowed to stay open but with limited staff, and visitors are finding many of these are even closed. Angela Gonzales, a member of the National Parks Conservation Association, spoke about the situation and said, “With the government shut down, thousands of park employees are now furloughed, unsure when they’ll see their next paycheck.”

Visitors near Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park. (Image Source: Getty Images | Jonathan Newton)

As reported by The Guardian, she added, “With the administration threatening more staff cuts, many fear they may not have a job to return to at all.” Additionally, because of the funding issues, official National Park websites aren’t being regularly updated. However, this issue is being managed by the staff, locals, and visitors as they are sharing updates through social media platforms like Instagram and Reddit. For instance, Tenaya at Yosemite (@tenayaatyosemite), a resort service that offers cabins, lodge rooms, and activities near Yosemite National Park, announced on Instagram, “Yosemite National Park remains open during the government shutdown, and your reservation at Tenaya will not be affected.”

Similarly, North Dakota Tourism also announced that Theodore Roosevelt National Park would stay open, but only emergency help would be available. They stated, "Please note that during the Government Shutdown effective 10/1/2025, Theodore Roosevelt National Park will remain open and accessible, but visitor centers will be closed. There will not be interpretive ranger programming, but minimal maintenance and life health safety property operations will be on site." Shenandoah National Park is also operating with reduced staff and is taking camping bookings on a day-to-day basis. All other national parks have released similar updates.

An empty road in Yellowstone National Park. (Image Source: Getty Images | Ed Freeman)

It has been reported that the national parks that are primarily focused on historical sites or guided tours are more likely to be closed during the shutdown period, as their staff are furloughed. Remote parks may also take a little longer to update visitors regarding the situation. Meanwhile, James Jones, a maintenance worker at North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Parkway, shared that similar shutdowns in the past have led to dangerous trail accidents where injured visitors faced long delays for help—problems that proper staffing could have prevented. Before this, the 2018 shutdown lasted 35 days, causing significant strain on popular national parks in the country.

More on Green Matters

Want To Visit Yellowstone? Better Do It Before the Park Closes for the Season

These National Parks Are Even More Beautiful In the Winter Than in the Summer

The Best Time To Visit Big Bend National Park Is When You'd Least Expect It