Why Are People Obsessed With Adopting the ‘Three Drink Theory’ for Their Work Desk?

The 'three drinks' hack helps us stay energized and hydrated throughout the day while maintaining balance in daily beverage consumption.

In the 1800s, Anna, the 7th Duchess of Bedford and a friend of Queen Victoria reported having a “sinking feeling” a few hours after lunch. She wanted something to satisfy her hunger while keeping her stomach empty enough for the evening dinner. That’s when the “afternoon tea” or “tea time” ritual was born. The culture of drinking beverages, not just tea, during the day is celebrated throughout the world. When hunger strikes but not as much as to have a full-fledged meal, people gravitate towards beverages. While the nutrients dissolved in a beverage satisfy their cravings, the liquid portion helps in hydration. These days, TikTok users have converted this proclivity for beverages into a trend called the “three drinks theory.”

A waiter brings a tray with coffee, water and juice. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Kampus Productions)

It all began in October 2021 when Sophia Wilson Pelton (@sophiawpelton), a Brooklyn, New York cafe worker, comedian, writer, and model, tweeted a snippet about their favorite routine. “To me, the height of luxury is drinking three liquids at once,” wrote Pelton, “One for hydration, one for energy, and one for fun (ex: water, matcha, Spindrift.)” The idea mentioned in the tweet attracted the interest of thousands and gradually caught wind. To add some context to the idea, Pelton then posted a TikTok video promoting the idea “caffeinate, alleviate, hydrate is the new live, laugh, love.”

To me, the height of luxury is drinking three liquids at once: one for hydration, one for energy, and one for fun (ex: water, matcha, spindrift.) — Soph (@sophiawpelton) October 11, 2021

Elaborating it, the comedian told the viewers, “It could be water, matcha, Spindrift. It could even be water, vodka, Red Bull. It could be bloody mary, coffee, water, whatever you want. But, in those moments, I just feel like I have it all. I’m living large and I am a little prince. It’s like, caffeinate, alleviate, hydrate.” In the comment section of this video, people started sharing their “emotional support beverages.” @fritoskahlo, for instance, wrote, “1) coffee (to temporarily forget I’m depressed, 2) mint tea for coffee breath/ quells caffeine anxiety, 3) emotional support water bottle, untouched.” Eventually, the trend struck other TikTokers and soon TikTok’s feeds were bustling with thousands of videos of people sharing their unique and perfect three-beverage combinations.

Annika Hansteen Izora (@annikaizora), who works from home, called her trifecta of liquid refreshments her “emotional support beverages.” Keni Lin (@keni_lin) replayed Pelton’s voice in the background while sharing her trio of beverages which included cucumber water, a smoothie, and coffee. Jenna (@jennaaak_) displayed her preference for coffee, Coca-Cola, and water while @coconutbrowngirl shared a video of having tea, water, and a Starbucks beverage while she studied in a library. The trend even inspired a song called “Beverage Goblin” that TikToker Kristen (@thecenteredlifeco) shared. “Never underestimate the power of a fun little drink to help your productivity,” she wrote in the video caption.

Before the “three drinks” trend caught fire, a similar idea was shared by a writer Amanda Mull in a 2019 article titled "Always Have Three Beverages." Mull emphasized the importance of having three drinks during the day. “If you work at a desk in an office, three desk beverages is the ideal number to keep by your side. The first is water. The second is a source of caffeine. The third is something fun—a juice, a soda, a glass of wine on Friday afternoon, a kombucha,” she wrote.

Mull suggested that having these drinks is a much better option than randomly going on a binge for snacks like cookies or popcorn. In contrast, these drinks prevent the worker from slipping into a food coma while they’re slumped at their desks, feeling exhausted. The “three drinks theory” ultimately, offers a perfect balance between having no drinks or having your daily beverages running out of count. Three drinks carve just the perfect line between having too much and having too little.

