Texas Is Grieving, so Where Is Greg Abbott and Why Is Dan Patrick Acting in His Place?

As record-breaking flood waters recede from the Guadalupe River that runs through parts of Texas, like Kerr County, many people are looking to the leadership of Texas for answers. However, the face they're seeing isn't that of the Lone Star State's Governor, Greg Abbott, but instead that of Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. Patrick has been standing in for Abbott, handling everything from press briefings to making disaster declarations.

This has prompted many to ask why Dan Patrick is serving as the acting governor of Texas, and where Greg Abbott has gone during this devastating time.

Source: The Mega Agency

Why is Dan Patrick the acting governor of Texas?

While it may be unusual to see a Lieutenant Governor standing front and center during such a massive disaster like the one that happened in Texas — where a flash flood raced down a river, sweeping away campers and residents alike, and killing at least 80 people — it's not that uncommon. In fact, Lieutenant Governors can step in for the Governor whenever they are out of state or incapacitated.

As expected, many asked why the Lieutenant Governor issued a statement instead of Abbott. "Can you do your thing and figure out where Greg Abbott is right now? Why is Dan Patrick the acting governor? I find it strange that literally nobody knows his whereabouts," one person wrote before another added, "This was the second time in a year that Dan has been in charge. He stepped up."

When the flooding made the news, Lt. Gov. Patrick was the face of the state and in charge. He gave a statement as Acting Governor.



This was the second time in a year that Dan has been in charge. He stepped up. pic.twitter.com/dFBTnSZV7d — Alfred Southerland (@TexasEEOLaw) July 6, 2025

While Texas residents were never given a clear explanation, Abbott has since appeared at several press conferences. So, he was not out of state during the disaster. "We will be relentless and going after and ensuring that we locate every single person who’s been a victim of this flooding event," he said on July 5.

Who is Dan Patrick?

Patrick was first elected to his position in 2014. He served his first term in office, and then won re-election again in both 2018 and 2022. He is a registered republican and strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and his official website features a photo of himself smiling next to President Donald Trump. Prior to becoming Abbott's right-hand man, Patrick served in the Texas Senate in 2006 and again in 2010.

Before that, Patrick worked in media, and he did everything from owning a radio station to becoming a conservative talk show host. He's published a book, produced a film, and he's even credited with launching Rush Limbaugh's career in Houston in 1988, after he put the then-unknown Limbaugh on the radio.

