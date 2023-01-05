Toxic Algal Blooms, Triggered by Human Waste and Climate Change, Close Cape Cod Poisons Shorelines

Even though Cape Cod is known for its sandy beaches and iconic New England shorelines, residents are advised to stay away from the area's ponds, rivers, and shorelines, for the foreseeable future.

A "toxic stew" of poisonous algae across Cape Cod has created a serious health hazard for local residents. The algal blooms, which are triggered by human negligence and climate change, have are making people sick. And unfortunately, cleanup efforts could cost billions.